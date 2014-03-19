'Breaking Bad'? Shikoku professor allegedly instructed students to produce MDMA
Japan Times -- Apr 18
A pharmaceutical science professor at a university in Shikoku was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly instructing his students to produce the synthetic drug MDMA without a permit, the university said Tuesday, in an echo of hit TV series “Breaking Bad.”

Tatsunori Iwamura, 61, a professor at the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Matsuyama University in Ehime Prefecture, admitted to the allegation, telling investigators that he did it in order to help his students’ “learning.” He also acknowledged that he knew it was illegal.

According to the university, Iwamura instructed an associate professor and two then-students to produce MDMA in class between 2011 and 2013, despite him not being licensed to produce the drug for academic purposes.

Then, between 2016 and 2017, Iwamura directed the associate professor and two other people, who were also students at the time, to also produce the drug, which the professor took into his possession.

The regional drug enforcement authority sent investigative papers on Iwamura to prosecutors, as well as on the assistant professor and four former students who were involved in the production of MDMA under his instruction.

The MDMA they produced has not been found, but a trace of another drug was discovered in his laboratory, according to the sources.

MDMA is often a constituent ingredient in the recreational drug commonly known as ecstasy and molly.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jul 17
School issues are No. 1 reason behind youth suicides in 2018, Japanese government white paper finds
School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youth aged between 10 and 19 than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual paper on the topic. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Princess Mako visits Machu Picchu
Japan's Princess Mako has visited the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru and a village that once had a Japanese immigrant as its chief. (NHK)
Jul 11
Japan's population down for 10th straight year
The population of Japanese nationals has fallen for the 10th straight year, while the ratio of foreign residents topped 2 percent for the first time. (NHK)
Jul 10
Princess Mako leaves for South America
Princess Mako left Japan on Tuesday for Peru and Bolivia, where she will attend ceremonies marking the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants. It is the first time for the princess to visit the two South American countries. (NHK)
Jul 09
Miyagi: Middle school teacher accused of possessing marijuana
Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old male middle school teacher over the alleged possession of marijuana in Sendai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 08
Log boat attempts to reach Okinawa from Taiwan
A log boat set off from Taiwan on Sunday on a journey of more than 200 kilometers to Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan. (NHK)
Jul 07
Junior high school student in Saitama stabbed to death by classmate
A male junior high school student died Saturday after being stabbed the previous day by a fellow student in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, according to police. (Japan Today)
Jul 03
TOEIC drops out of Japan's new university entrance exam
The Japanese operator of TOEIC said Tuesday it will not provide its English proficiency test as part of the country's standardized university entrance exam system due to start next April, because the process is too complicated. (Japan Today)
Jul 01
Japan bans indoor smoking in public spaces
A new Japanese law took effect on Monday to prevent the spread of passive smoke, and bans indoor smoking in public spaces. (NHK)
Jul 01
Universities divided over whether or not to enforce no-smoking rules
With Japan’s revised health promotion law, which includes enhanced measures against secondhand smoke, set to partially take effect at the beginning of July, universities across the country are divided over rules governing smoking. (Japan Times)