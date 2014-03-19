British rock band Queen will perform in Japan next January as part of their 2020 Rhapsody Tour amid a wave of popularity after their biopic film "Bohemian Rhapsody" won an Academy Award, organizer Creativeman Productions Ltd. said Wednesday.
The band includes original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American vocalist Adam Lambert.
The band is set to appear at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo on Jan. 25 and 26, at western Japan's Kyocera Dome Osaka on Jan. 28, and Nagoya Dome in central Japan on Jan. 30.
The tour of Japan was announced on April 17, the day Queen arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport for their first tour of Japan in 1975.
A top Japanese comedian, suspended by his talent agency for conducting an “underground business” operation, has decided to retire from the entertainment industry, sources close to the matter said Friday.
(Japan Times)
Japan is struggling to cope with hundreds of thousands of middle-aged social recluses across the country, with municipalities reporting they are critically short of social workers and other personnel needed to help them return to society. (Japan Times)
Johnny and Associates Inc., one of the most powerful talent agencies in Japan, is suspected of having pressured commercial broadcasting television stations to stop inviting three former members of popular boy band SMAP on their shows after they left the office in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Police in Tokyo disclosed Wednesday they are looking for a man who poked another man in the eye with what is believed to be an umbrella tip after an argument outside JR Meguro Station earlier this month.
(Japan Today)
A supermarket has opened in the town of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, which was devastated by the nuclear disaster in 2011. It is the first supermarket to operate in the town since the accident. Evacuation orders were partially lifted two years ago.
(NHK)