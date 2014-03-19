British rock band Queen will perform in Japan next January as part of their 2020 Rhapsody Tour amid a wave of popularity after their biopic film "Bohemian Rhapsody" won an Academy Award, organizer Creativeman Productions Ltd. said Wednesday.

The band includes original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American vocalist Adam Lambert.

The band is set to appear at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo on Jan. 25 and 26, at western Japan's Kyocera Dome Osaka on Jan. 28, and Nagoya Dome in central Japan on Jan. 30.

The tour of Japan was announced on April 17, the day Queen arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport for their first tour of Japan in 1975.