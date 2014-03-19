Senior JAL official arrested in Tokyo child prostitution case
Japan Times -- Apr 18
A senior manager with Japan Airlines Co. was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a female junior high school student in exchange for money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tatsuya Yokozeki, the 57-year-old head of the company’s operation control department, was arrested by police officers in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward for alleged violation of the law against child prostitution and pornography.

Yokozeki, a resident of Hachioji, western Tokyo, has denied the allegations, saying that he didn’t know how old she was.

On Sept. 15 last year, Yokozeki allegedly paid ¥30,000 to the girl, then a junior high school student, and carried out the indecent act with her at a hotel in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, while knowing that she was under 18, the police said.

According to the police, Yokozeki contacted her after reading a Twitter post by her soliciting a compensated dating partner.

中学生の少女に現金を渡してみだらな行為をしたとして、日本航空の部長の男が逮捕されました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 18
Gion Festival floats parade through Kyoto
Ornately decorated floats paraded through Japan's ancient capital Kyoto on Wednesday at the climax of the annual Gion Festival. (NHK)
Jul 18
Japanese policeman stabs fellow officer by mistake
A Japanese policeman stabbed another officer by mistake during training when he used a real knife instead of a replica. (NHK)
Jul 18
Tokyo DisneySea's new flight simulator attraction to open next week
Tokyo DisneySea will launch a new flight simulator attraction Tuesday that promises to make visitors feel as if they are soaring over famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Egyptian pyramids. (Japan Times)
Jul 16
Couple arrested for pouring scalding water over 11-year-old boy
A couple in Tokyo was arrested Monday on suspicion of pouring scalding water four years ago over an 11-year-old boy who was living with them at the time, police said. (Japan Today)
Jul 15
Princess Mako visits Machu Picchu
Japan's Princess Mako has visited the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru and a village that once had a Japanese immigrant as its chief. (NHK)
Jul 14
20-year-old man arrested for beating grandfather to death in Ibaraki Pref
Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old grandfather with whom he lived. (Japan Today)
Jul 13
Man arrested in Sendai over murder of older brother in Aichi Pref
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 30-year-old brother in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jul 13
Hackers snatch $32m from Japan cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator Bitpoint has lost 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) in a hacking attack, parent company Remixpoint announced on Friday. (Nikkei)
Jul 12
Japan Mint starts making 'Reiwa' coins
Japan's national mint has begun making the first coins featuring the new era name Reiwa. (NHK)
Jul 12
Hayabusa2 probe makes 'perfect' touchdown on asteroid
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe made a "perfect" touchdown Thursday on a distant asteroid, collecting samples from beneath the surface in an unprecedented mission that could shed light on the origins of the solar system. (Japan Today)