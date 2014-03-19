A senior manager with Japan Airlines Co. was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a female junior high school student in exchange for money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Tatsuya Yokozeki, the 57-year-old head of the company’s operation control department, was arrested by police officers in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward for alleged violation of the law against child prostitution and pornography.
Yokozeki, a resident of Hachioji, western Tokyo, has denied the allegations, saying that he didn’t know how old she was.
On Sept. 15 last year, Yokozeki allegedly paid ¥30,000 to the girl, then a junior high school student, and carried out the indecent act with her at a hotel in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, while knowing that she was under 18, the police said.
According to the police, Yokozeki contacted her after reading a Twitter post by her soliciting a compensated dating partner.
Tokyo DisneySea will launch a new flight simulator attraction Tuesday that promises to make visitors feel as if they are soaring over famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Egyptian pyramids. (Japan Times)
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe made a "perfect" touchdown Thursday on a distant asteroid, collecting samples from beneath the surface in an unprecedented mission that could shed light on the origins of the solar system.
(Japan Today)