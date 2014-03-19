Hostesses accused of stealing wallet from drunk pedestrian in Ueno
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 18
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of hostesses over the alleged theft of the wallet of a drunk pedestrian in the Ueno entertainment area of Taito Ward last year, reports TV Asahi

In June, Hisako Nakagami, the 50-year-old manager of a “snack” hostess club, called out to the man, a 39-year-old company employee, as he commuted home. “Why not come to my place for drink,” she reportedly said.

While Nakagami embraced the victim, who had just been out drinking, her employee, a 41-year-old Chinese national, stole his wallet, containing about 190,000 yen in cash, from his tote bag.

“I didn’t do it,” Nakagami was quoted by the Ueno Police Station in denying the allegations. “I don’t know anything.” The Chinese national also denies the allegations.

According to police, the suspects were seen carrying out the theft in security camera footage. They are under investigation over possible involvement in other crimes.

東京・上野の路上で客引きのふりをして男性に近付き、バッグの中から財布を盗んだとしてスナックの店長の女ら2人が逮捕されました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
