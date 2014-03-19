Tissue paper and other daily products sold at Osaka Prison are so expensive that inmates mostly cannot purchase them, a situation amounting to a human rights violation, according to local lawyers.
The Osaka Bar Association advised the prison to make improvements in a statement dated March 29 after finding that 800 pieces of tissue were being sold inside the prison for ¥594, some 4.5 times higher than the market price.
Similarly, toothbrushes sold for ¥181 each, about 1.7 times more expensive than outside prison, while men’s briefs cost ¥702, a markup of about 1.4 times, according to the bar association.
Inmates are generally given daily products by the prison, but they can also make purchases on their own from designated sellers.
The price of the products at the prison rose after the Justice Ministry switched the designated seller in 2011 from a foundation operated by former correctional officers to a Tokyo-based firm under a major trading house, it said.
“Reward money inmates gain through prison labor is about ¥4,500 a month. Although the quality of the products may have improved, they are too expensive and are a restriction on the freedom to buy necessities,” a lawyer from the bar association said.
Japan, China and six other economies of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission agreed for the first time Thursday to set annual catch quotas for saury, aimed at addressing fishery resource depletion.
(Japan Times)
It may not be as famous as Japanese anime legend Studio Ghibli, but Kyoto Animation has many core fans and is known as a team of skilled animators that provides top-quality work for others and can produce its own hits, such as "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and the "Haruhi Suzumiya" series.
(Japan Today)
Johnny and Associates Inc., one of the most powerful talent agencies in Japan, is suspected of having pressured commercial broadcasting television stations to stop inviting three former members of popular boy band SMAP on their shows after they left the office in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)