Those hoping to watch a tennis match featuring No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games will likely face long odds in the upcoming ticket lottery.

The games' organizing committee announced Thursday that it will accept ticket applications from Japan residents from May 9 at 10 a.m. through May 28, with the results announced June 20.

Customers will first need to create a Tokyo 2020 ID through the organizing committee's website to apply for tickets starting Thursday. Applicants will select their desired events, seats and number of tickets. Individuals can buy up to 30 tickets total, but purchases are capped at two to eight people based on the event.

Tickets to popular events, such as track finals, will be selected through the lottery, with the results announced June 20.

Winners will choose delivery and payment method, with payments due July 2, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said. The tickets will then be issued starting next spring.

The upcoming sales are for residents of Japan, with a special discount for groups including children, seniors or individuals with disabilities. People living outside Japan will be able to make purchases through authorized ticket resellers from June 15, or through the sales website next spring. The number of available tickets has not been disclosed, as some stadiums are still under construction.

来年に迫った東京オリンピック。観戦チケットの抽選購入の申し込みが、来月９日から始まる。 今回の抽選購入に応募できるのは日本国内に住んでいる人のみで、応募はインターネットを通して行われる。応募にあたっては、事前にＩＤ登録を行う必要がある。