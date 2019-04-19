Elderly driver kills mother, daughter
NHK -- Apr 20
A woman and her young daughter have died after being struck by a passenger car driven by an 87-year-old man in downtown Tokyo.

The fatal accident occurred at a busy intersection shortly after noon on Friday.

Metropolitan Police said the car hit a guardrail and then careened into a man on a bicycle at a crosswalk.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car then traveled 70 meters into another crosswalk, where it hit the 31-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter on a bicycle.

The car then entered the intersection, where it smashed into a garbage truck and injured four pedestrians nearby.

Police said 10 people, including the mother and daughter, were taken to the hospital.

Police believe, based on the car's dash-cam recording, that the driver ran a red light at the intersection. There were no skid marks at the site.

Police quoted the driver, who was also injured, as saying that the gas pedal was stuck. They are continuing to question him.

東京・池袋の交差点で乗用車が突っ込む事故があった。多くの歩行者が巻き込まれ、親子2人が死亡している。防犯カメラの映像を専門家に解析してもらったところ、この乗用車は時速70キロ以上の猛スピードで突っ込んだとみられる。　防犯カメラは事故の瞬間を捉えていた。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
