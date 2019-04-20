Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
NHK -- Apr 20
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels.

Delegates from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan ended the two-day meeting in Tokyo on Friday. They hope to save the Japanese eel from extinction.

Japan's fisheries agency says the amount of young eels caught in the country during the 4-month period through February this year was a record low 0.8 tons.

International officials have struggled to come up with effective measures to conserve stocks due to a lack of transparency regarding where young eels are caught and cultivated.

An agreement was reached at a previous conference to cut the total amount of eels delivered to fish farms by 20 percent from 2014.

Japan was hoping for a deeper cut at the latest conference, but officials refrained from tightening regulations as the biggest harvester, China, was absent for the fifth straight year.

絶滅が危惧されるニホンウナギの資源管理を話し合う国際会議で、稚魚であるシラスウナギを養殖池に入れる量の上限を6年連続で据え置くことが決まりました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 20
Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels. (NHK)
Apr 18
Airbnb begins to recover in Japan, a year after crackdown
Airbnb and other home-sharing services are recovering in Japan in the wake of strict regulations introduced almost a year ago, and some industry experts say there is more room to flourish, especially in rural areas. (Nikkei)
Apr 16
Japan's NTT picks London as overseas base despite Brexit risk
Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Apr 16
Docomo to lower mobile phone fees by up to 40% from June
NTT Docomo Inc said Monday it will cut its mobile phone charges by up to 40 percent from June amid the government's call on telecom carriers to lower service fees. (Japan Today)
Apr 16
OECD says Japan's consumption tax rate should be more than doubled
Japan should more than double the consumption tax rate to as high as 26 percent to ensure its fiscal sustainability, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Customer information stolen from popular luxury cruise train's site
Kyushu Railway Co said Friday that personal and credit information on up to 8,000 customers were stolen from the goods store website for its "Seven Stars in Kyushu" luxury cruise train. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Amazon Japan raises cost of Prime membership for first time in 11 years, by 26% to ¥4,900
U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. has raised the price of its Prime membership service in Japan for the first time since launching the service 11 years ago, citing rising costs. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Nissan, Mitsubishi, Renault executives meet
The top executives from Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Renault have convened for the first meeting of the auto alliance's new oversight body. (NHK)
Apr 13
Tokyo court hands down shortened jail extension for Ghosn
The Tokyo District Court decided Friday to extend former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention by eight days, refusing to grant the full 10 requested by prosecutors in an unusual move. (Nikkei)
Apr 11
Rakuten, Booking.com, Expedia raided by Japan antitrust watchdog
Japan's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided the offices of Rakuten Inc and two other online booking operators, alleging they hurt fair trade by requiring accommodation clients offer their lowest prices on their platforms, according to a source close to the matter. (Japan Today)