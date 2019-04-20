Airbnb and other home-sharing services are recovering in Japan in the wake of strict regulations introduced almost a year ago, and some industry experts say there is more room to flourish, especially in rural areas. (Nikkei)
Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Japan should more than double the consumption tax rate to as high as 26 percent to ensure its fiscal sustainability, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. (Japan Today)
The Tokyo District Court decided Friday to extend former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention by eight days, refusing to grant the full 10 requested by prosecutors in an unusual move. (Nikkei)
Japan's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided the offices of Rakuten Inc and two other online booking operators, alleging they hurt fair trade by requiring accommodation clients offer their lowest prices on their platforms, according to a source close to the matter.
(Japan Today)