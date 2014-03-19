Lead singer of pop group AAA arrested over assault
Japan Today -- Apr 22
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested Naoya Urata, lead singer of the six-member pop group AAA, on suspicion of assault.

Urata, 36, is accused of assaulting the 20-year-old woman by slapping her face outside a convenience store in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.

Urata has denied the charge, saying he was drunk at the time and doesn’t remember anything, police said.

According to police, Urata asked the woman, whom he did not know, if she would like to go for a drink with him. He told her: “I am AAA,” police said. When the woman declined his offer, Urata allegedly slapped her face with his open hand and left.

After the incident, the woman notified police who identified Urata from surveillance camera footage and eyewitness accounts.

Urata, who was released on bail Sunday, appeared at a news conference in the afternoon. Wearing a black suit, he bowed deeply and said he was sorry for any trouble he had caused. He said that before the incident, he had been drinking wine and whisky with friends until about 4 a.m. He said he could not remember the incident.

女性の頬を平手打ちしたとして逮捕された人気音楽グループ「AAA」のリーダー・浦田直也さん（36）が21日午後5時20分ごろに釈放されました。　浦田さんは19日、東京・中央区のコンビニ店で面識のない20代の女性の頬を平手打ちした暴行の疑いで逮捕されました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 22
Lead singer of pop group AAA arrested over assault
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested Naoya Urata, lead singer of the six-member pop group AAA, on suspicion of assault. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
'World's smallest baby boy' set to go home in Japan
The world's smallest baby boy, who was born in October in Japan weighing as much as an apple, is now ready for the outside world, his doctor said Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
Elderly driver kills mother, daughter
A woman and her young daughter have died after being struck by a passenger car driven by an 87-year-old man in downtown Tokyo. (NHK)
Apr 20
Law recognizing indigenous Ainu enacted
A law recognizing the Ainu ethnic minority as an indigenous people of Japan has been enacted. (NHK)
Apr 19
Japan sets lottery for coveted Tokyo Olympics tickets
Those hoping to watch a tennis match featuring No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games will likely face long odds in the upcoming ticket lottery. (Nikkei)
Apr 18
Japan gets more than it bargained for with tourist boom
Can the country welcome 60 million visitors a year without losing its culture -- and its mind? (Nikkei)
Apr 18
'Breaking Bad'? Shikoku professor allegedly instructed students to produce MDMA
A pharmaceutical science professor at a university in Shikoku was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly instructing his students to produce the synthetic drug MDMA without a permit, the university said Tuesday, in an echo of hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” (Japan Times)
Apr 18
Expensive daily products at Osaka Prison prompts human rights concern from lawyers
Tissue paper and other daily products sold at Osaka Prison are so expensive that inmates mostly cannot purchase them, a situation amounting to a human rights violation, according to local lawyers. (Japan Times)
Apr 17
Banknote image of Umeko Tsuda possibly reversed
The Japanese government plans to proceed with printing new banknotes matching the sample designs it released, even though some people have pointed out that one of the portraits used is different from the probable source photo. (NHK)
Apr 17
Fans, athletes, volunteers will be up early at Tokyo Games
For fans, athletes, and volunteers, next year's Tokyo Olympics could become known as the get-up-early games. (Japan Today)