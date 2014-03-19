Saitama: Woman found with accused stalker 3 days after going missing
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 22
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged stalking of his former girlfriend whose whereabouts were unknown for three days, reports the Sankei Shimbun

Between April 9 and 15, Minoru Suzuki, a resident of Gunma Prefecture of no known occupation, allegedly sent 21 text messages to the woman, a resident of Saitama. “I want to meet to talk,” one of the messages reportedly read.

“I could not comprehend that she wanted to separate,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The woman broke up with Suzuki on April 9. However, he intruded into her residence, which resulted in a verbal warning by police. He then proceeded to send the messages.

At around 5:40 p.m. on April 16, the woman called police to report that she “was being chased by a stalker” in the town of Ogawa, Saitama. However, officers from the Ogawa Police Station were not able to locate the woman.

Police did find that a window of her vehicle had been smashed. As well, her mobile telephone was discovered inside. At the time, police suspected that she had been abducted.

On April 17, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in the town of Kozaki, Chiba Prefecture. At just past 9:00 a.m. on April 19, police located the pair in Suzuki’s vehicle at a school in the Onuki area of Kozaki.

The woman was taken into protective custody. She was uninjured in the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to also accuse Suzuki of confinement.

元交際相手の女性（25）にストーカー行為をした疑いで、群馬県太田市の無職・鈴木稔容疑者（40）が逮捕された。9日に別れ話を切り出された鈴木容疑者は納得がいかず、女性の自宅に押し掛けたため、相談を受けた警察は口頭で警告した。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 22
Saitama: Woman found with accused stalker 3 days after going missing
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged stalking of his former girlfriend whose whereabouts were unknown for three days, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 22
Lead singer of pop group AAA arrested over assault
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested Naoya Urata, lead singer of the six-member pop group AAA, on suspicion of assault. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
'World's smallest baby boy' set to go home in Japan
The world's smallest baby boy, who was born in October in Japan weighing as much as an apple, is now ready for the outside world, his doctor said Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
Elderly driver kills mother, daughter
A woman and her young daughter have died after being struck by a passenger car driven by an 87-year-old man in downtown Tokyo. (NHK)
Apr 20
Law recognizing indigenous Ainu enacted
A law recognizing the Ainu ethnic minority as an indigenous people of Japan has been enacted. (NHK)
Apr 20
Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels. (NHK)
Apr 19
Japan sets lottery for coveted Tokyo Olympics tickets
Those hoping to watch a tennis match featuring No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games will likely face long odds in the upcoming ticket lottery. (Nikkei)
Apr 18
'Breaking Bad'? Shikoku professor allegedly instructed students to produce MDMA
A pharmaceutical science professor at a university in Shikoku was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly instructing his students to produce the synthetic drug MDMA without a permit, the university said Tuesday, in an echo of hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” (Japan Times)
Apr 18
Hostesses accused of stealing wallet from drunk pedestrian in Ueno
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of hostesses over the alleged theft of the wallet of a drunk pedestrian in the Ueno entertainment area of Taito Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 18
Emperor, Empress visiting Ise
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are in the city of Ise in central Japan on their last trip to a local region before the Emperor's abdication on April 30. (NHK)