Ghosn's lawyers request bail following indictment
NHK -- Apr 23
Defense lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to grant him bail.

The lawyers filed the request on Monday after Tokyo prosecutors brought yet another indictment against Ghosn earlier in the day.

Ghosn was initially released last month after spending over 100 days in custody when he posted bail of more than 9 million dollars. But he was arrested for the fourth time on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust on April 4.

Ghosn was indicted on suspicion of having had the automaker transfer money to a car dealership in Oman, and then funneling part of that money to a shell company in Lebanon which he effectively owns.

He is suspected of causing Nissan damages worth over 550 million yen, or about 5 million dollars.

The previous bail was granted after his defense team proposed a set of conditions to curb possible attempts at destroying evidence.

They included restrictions on Ghosn's use of personal computers and mobile phones.

The court plans to hear from prosecutors to decide whether to grant Ghosn bail.

Sources say Ghosn has denied any charge of wrongdoing. He reportedly is now remaining silent, calling further questioning a waste of time.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Apr 23
Ghosn's lawyers request bail following indictment
Defense lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to grant him bail. (NHK)
Apr 20
Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels. (NHK)
Apr 18
Airbnb begins to recover in Japan, a year after crackdown
Airbnb and other home-sharing services are recovering in Japan in the wake of strict regulations introduced almost a year ago, and some industry experts say there is more room to flourish, especially in rural areas. (Nikkei)
Apr 16
Japan's NTT picks London as overseas base despite Brexit risk
Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Apr 16
Docomo to lower mobile phone fees by up to 40% from June
NTT Docomo Inc said Monday it will cut its mobile phone charges by up to 40 percent from June amid the government's call on telecom carriers to lower service fees. (Japan Today)
Apr 16
OECD says Japan's consumption tax rate should be more than doubled
Japan should more than double the consumption tax rate to as high as 26 percent to ensure its fiscal sustainability, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Customer information stolen from popular luxury cruise train's site
Kyushu Railway Co said Friday that personal and credit information on up to 8,000 customers were stolen from the goods store website for its "Seven Stars in Kyushu" luxury cruise train. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Amazon Japan raises cost of Prime membership for first time in 11 years, by 26% to ¥4,900
U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. has raised the price of its Prime membership service in Japan for the first time since launching the service 11 years ago, citing rising costs. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Nissan, Mitsubishi, Renault executives meet
The top executives from Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Renault have convened for the first meeting of the auto alliance's new oversight body. (NHK)
Apr 13
Tokyo court hands down shortened jail extension for Ghosn
The Tokyo District Court decided Friday to extend former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention by eight days, refusing to grant the full 10 requested by prosecutors in an unusual move. (Nikkei)