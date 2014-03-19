One Japanese national killed, four others injured as Sri Lanka attacks rock expat community
Japan Times -- Apr 23
One Japanese national was killed and four others injured in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday. The attacks left at least 290 dead and more than 500 injured.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that Tokyo “never tolerates” such violence, and is “determined to combat terrorism” by cooperating with the Sri Lankan government and internationally.

The dead Japanese national was a woman identified as Kaori Takahashi, a local resident whose age was not immediately known, according to a Kyodo News report quoting unnamed government sources. One of the four injured was reportedly a worker at the Japanese Embassy in Colombo, and another was Kazukiyo Yajima of telecom carrier KDDI Corp., according to Kyodo News.

A spokesperson for KDDI Corp. confirmed to The Japan Times that one of their workers was injured at a local hotel and was hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. He was able to speak and walk despite his injury, the spokesperson said.

The worker had been visiting Sri Lanka together with 10 other KDDI workers on a business trip.

Churches, luxury hotels and other sites were hit by explosions in the nine bombings.

At least 35 foreigners are counted among the dead, including Takahashi, according to Kyodo News.

Local police have reportedly arrested 13 suspects in connection with Sunday’s bombings.

Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene described the blasts as a terrorist attack by religious extremists, although there was no immediate declaration of responsibility, according to AP.

During the news conference in Tokyo, Suga declined to identify any of the five Japanese victims, saying the government had yet to gain the consent of their families.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 23
Ghosn's lawyers request bail following indictment
Defense lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to grant him bail. (NHK)
Apr 23
17-year-old motorcyclist escapes from police despite being handcuffed; turns himself in later
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for riding his motorbike through a red traffic light escaped from police despite being handcuffed but turned himself five hours later in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday. (Japan Today)
Apr 23
One Japanese national killed, four others injured as Sri Lanka attacks rock expat community
One Japanese national was killed and four others injured in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday. The attacks left at least 290 dead and more than 500 injured. (Japan Times)
Apr 23
Toshiba develops 'world's fastest' algorithm
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers. (NHK)
Apr 22
Lead singer of pop group AAA arrested over assault
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested Naoya Urata, lead singer of the six-member pop group AAA, on suspicion of assault. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
'World's smallest baby boy' set to go home in Japan
The world's smallest baby boy, who was born in October in Japan weighing as much as an apple, is now ready for the outside world, his doctor said Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 20
Elderly driver kills mother, daughter
A woman and her young daughter have died after being struck by a passenger car driven by an 87-year-old man in downtown Tokyo. (NHK)
Apr 20
Law recognizing indigenous Ainu enacted
A law recognizing the Ainu ethnic minority as an indigenous people of Japan has been enacted. (NHK)
Apr 19
Japan sets lottery for coveted Tokyo Olympics tickets
Those hoping to watch a tennis match featuring No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games will likely face long odds in the upcoming ticket lottery. (Nikkei)
Apr 18
Japan gets more than it bargained for with tourist boom
Can the country welcome 60 million visitors a year without losing its culture -- and its mind? (Nikkei)