Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms arrive in Hokkaido
NHK -- Apr 23
Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms have started to bloom on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

Officials of Matsumae Town on the southern tip of the island announced the blooming on Monday after confirming five blossoms on a benchmark tree in Matsumae Park.

Officials say this comes eight days earlier than the average year, and three days earlier than last year. They say that higher temperatures this month likely contributed to the earlier blooming.

The park boasts about 10,000 cherry trees of 250 varieties. Officials say different varieties bear flowers in turns over a one-month period, and that the Somei-Yoshino flowers will be at their peak from Thursday through May 1.

News source: NHK
