Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms have started to bloom on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.
Officials of Matsumae Town on the southern tip of the island announced the blooming on Monday after confirming five blossoms on a benchmark tree in Matsumae Park.
Officials say this comes eight days earlier than the average year, and three days earlier than last year. They say that higher temperatures this month likely contributed to the earlier blooming.
The park boasts about 10,000 cherry trees of 250 varieties. Officials say different varieties bear flowers in turns over a one-month period, and that the Somei-Yoshino flowers will be at their peak from Thursday through May 1.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for riding his motorbike through a red traffic light escaped from police despite being handcuffed but turned himself five hours later in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.
One Japanese national was killed and four others injured in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday. The attacks left at least 290 dead and more than 500 injured.
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers.
