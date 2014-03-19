17-year-old motorcyclist escapes from police despite being handcuffed; turns himself in later
Japan Today -- Apr 23
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for riding his motorbike through a red traffic light escaped from police despite being handcuffed but turned himself five hours later in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said they received several phone calls on Saturday night, complaining about a group of motorcyclists driving recklessly, Fuji TV reported. Police patrols were alerted and spotted several motorcyclists who ignored traffic lights along National Route 293 that runs though Ashikaga City.

A patrol car pursued one rider who went through a red light at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police caught up with him after he toppled off his motorcycle. After being handcuffed, the boy was about to get into the police car when some of his fellow riders gathered around the police officers and began pulling on their uniforms. The boy fled the scene on foot during the disturbance.

About five hours later, the juvenile suspect, who is a self-proclaimed construction worker from, turned himself in at a police station, with the handcuffs still on.

News source: Japan Today
