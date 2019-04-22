Toshiba develops 'world's fastest' algorithm
NHK -- Apr 23
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers.

Toshiba says the algorithm is a major breakthrough in the field of combinatorial optimization. This is the process of identifying the most efficient solution from a group of options.

The company says the formula will help solve various problems in society and business. These include mapping efficient delivery routes and simplifying the development of new drugs.

Researchers had believed solving combinatorial optimization problems required the massive calculation power of so-called quantum computers.

But Toshiba says its algorithm can be carried out on standard machines, and is 10 times faster than what's possible on the world's fastest computer.

Company officials say they are aiming to commercialize the new technology by the end of the year.

News source: NHK
