Emperor, Empress visit Mausoleum of Emperor Showa
NHK -- Apr 24
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have visited the Mausoleum of Emperor Showa in western Tokyo to report his abdication on April 30.

The couple waved to well-wishers as they left the Imperial Palace on Tuesday morning.

In Hachioji City, they were welcomed by crowds along the route. The couple arrived at the Musashino Mausoleum before noon.

The Emperor, in a morning suit, walked up to the altar led by a senior Imperial Household Agency official. He offered a sacred sprig and made a deep bow. The Empress, in a long gray dress, followed suit.

The Emperor and Empress visited the Musashino Mausoleum in December 1990 to report his accession to the throne.

天皇陛下の退位まで残り1週間となった23日、天皇皇后両陛下が昭和天皇の陵墓を参拝された。皇居の外での儀式としてはこれが最後となる。　午前11時半すぎ、武蔵陵墓地へ到着された天皇陛下。昭和天皇に4月30日の退位を報告し玉串を捧げられた。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
