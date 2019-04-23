Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have visited the Mausoleum of Emperor Showa in western Tokyo to report his abdication on April 30.
The couple waved to well-wishers as they left the Imperial Palace on Tuesday morning.
In Hachioji City, they were welcomed by crowds along the route. The couple arrived at the Musashino Mausoleum before noon.
The Emperor, in a morning suit, walked up to the altar led by a senior Imperial Household Agency official. He offered a sacred sprig and made a deep bow. The Empress, in a long gray dress, followed suit.
The Emperor and Empress visited the Musashino Mausoleum in December 1990 to report his accession to the throne.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for riding his motorbike through a red traffic light escaped from police despite being handcuffed but turned himself five hours later in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.
(Japan Today)
One Japanese national was killed and four others injured in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday. The attacks left at least 290 dead and more than 500 injured.
(Japan Times)
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers.
(NHK)