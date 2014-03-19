Japan's 10-day break to fete new emperor may breathe life into economy
Japan Today -- Apr 24
Japan's unprecedented 10-day holiday to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement is expected to give the sluggish economy at least a short-term boost.

Breweries, hotels, retailers, restaurants and train operators are all expected to benefit from the holiday, which runs from April 27 to May 6. Banks, schools, government offices and many businesses will be closed.

A record 24.7 million people - about one-fifth the country's population - are expected to travel, according to travel agency JTB Corp, mostly within the country.

"Japanese are in a festive mood, with the new imperial era beginning and the 10-day break," said Yoshiie Horii, a spokesman for brewer Asahi Group, which is increasing production of several brands by 5-10 percent ahead of the break. "We think this holiday will spur consumer spending."

Japan has a cluster of national holidays every year around this time dubbed "Golden Week." But this year, authorities gave the nation an extended vacation to fete the imperial succession.

After a 31-year reign, Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30 and be replaced by his son Naruhito the next day.

Japanese have made travel plans months ahead of time, creating intense competition for popular destinations such as Hawaii and Europe. Akiko Nishikata's family tried in November to reserve a package tour to Hawaii for Golden Week but were told they were sold out.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a long trip, so we're disappointed," Nishikata said. Instead, they'll travel to either Hokkaido in the north or Kyushu in the south.

Also, because the imperial transition is triggered by Akihito's abdication, not his death, consumers don't feel a need to hold back due to mourning.

To mark the new era, department stores in Tokyo plan to offer limited quantities of commemorative items on May 1, including traditional sweets with "Hello, Reiwa" on them and confections sprinkled with powdered gold.

News source: Japan Today
