BOJ vows to keep rates super-low for at least a year, and trims Japan growth and inflation forecasts
Japan Times -- Apr 26
The Bank of Japan told investors it would keep interest rates at superlow levels for at least one more year, indicating a time scale for anticipated rate stability for the first time and seeking to dispel uncertainty over its commitment to ultraloose policies as the economy comes under fresh pressures.

The bank’s decision to give more specific policy guidance to financial markets comes amid signs that weaker global demand and Sino-U.S. trade tensions are taking an increasing toll on Japan’s export-reliant economy.

The move puts the BOJ in line with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have been forced to pause efforts to scale back crisis-mode policies due to heightening uncertainty over the global economic outlook.

“The BOJ intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short-term and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020,” it said in a statement announcing its decision to keep policy settings steady.

Previously, the BOJ had not offered specifics on how long it would maintain very low rates, saying only that it would be “for an extended period of time.”

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was ready to adjust policy swiftly if necessary to sustain momentum needed for the economy to achieve its 2 percent inflation target. “It’s likely to take some more time to hit our target,” Kuroda told a news conference. “The economy is maintaining momentum to achieve our price target. But that momentum lacks strength.”

In fresh projections released Thursday, the BOJ slightly cut its economic growth and inflation forecasts. It now sees growth of 0.9 percent in the next fiscal year beginning in April 2020, down from 1.0 percent projected in January but still above the expectations seen in a recent Reuters poll of economists.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 26
Carlos Ghosn released from jail, but separated from wife
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of jail on Thursday night after the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to reverse its decision to grant bail. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Japan convenience store chains now more flexible about operating hours
Convenience store operators released actions plans Thursday to address acute labor shortages, suggesting they have become more flexible about operating hours. (Japan Times)
Apr 26
BOJ vows to keep rates super-low for at least a year, and trims Japan growth and inflation forecasts
The Bank of Japan told investors it would keep interest rates at superlow levels for at least one more year, indicating a time scale for anticipated rate stability for the first time and seeking to dispel uncertainty over its commitment to ultraloose policies as the economy comes under fresh pressures. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
Japan's 10-day break to fete new emperor may breathe life into economy
Japan's unprecedented 10-day holiday to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement is expected to give the sluggish economy at least a short-term boost. (Japan Today)
Apr 24
Fukushima agricultural exports bounce back from nuclear disaster to hit record high
Exports of agricultural products produced in Fukushima Prefecture rose about 2 percent in fiscal 2018 to a record 217.8 tons, according to the prefectural government. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
Tokyo-based developer of laundry-folding robot files for bankruptcy
A Tokyo-based developer of a laundry-folding robot filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday due to financial difficulties. (Japan Times)
Apr 23
Ghosn's lawyers request bail following indictment
Defense lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to grant him bail. (NHK)
Apr 20
Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels. (NHK)
Apr 18
Airbnb begins to recover in Japan, a year after crackdown
Airbnb and other home-sharing services are recovering in Japan in the wake of strict regulations introduced almost a year ago, and some industry experts say there is more room to flourish, especially in rural areas. (Nikkei)
Apr 16
Japan's NTT picks London as overseas base despite Brexit risk
Top Japanese telecom group NTT plans to locate its new overseas headquarters in London, bucking a trend of multinational companies moving out of the U.K. amid uncertainty over Brexit, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)