Sightseeing boat breaks ice on Lake Akan in Hokkaido
Kyodo -- Apr 27
The Mashu Maru excursion boat broke the ice on Lake Akan in Hokkaido's Kushiro ahead of the start of the sightseeing season for the lake, which is known for its rare "marimo" green algae balls.

The ice-breaking operation, which is carried out by Akan Sightseeing Cruise Co. at this time of year, began on April 13. According to the company, the ice is somewhat thicker than last year at about 50 centimeters, due to a spell of cold weather in late March.

On April 17, the boat set sail at 10 a.m., and broke the ice with a booming sound against the background of snow-capped Mt. Oakan.

The boat started a special cruise through the ice on April 21 and will shift to normal operations on April 29.

News source: Kyodo
Apr 27
Emperor Akihito performs last official duty outside Imperial Palace ahead of abdication
Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japanese police officer quits after busted for driving patrol cars without license
A female police officer resigned Friday after it was revealed that she’d been driving patrol cars around the city of Kawagoe since November despite the fact she didn’t have a driving license. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japan grants 1st working visa under new system to 2 Cambodians
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women. (Kyodo)
Apr 27
Golden Week holiday lacks luster for small businesses
As most Japanese eagerly await the annual Golden Week holiday that begins on Saturday, small business owners are scrambling to figure out how to survive the longer-than-usual break as many banks and financial services will be shuttered for 10 days. (Nikkei)
Apr 27
Hokkaido: Video shows man breaking into cemetery office
Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly breaking into the office of a cemetery in Mikasa City and stealing items, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 27
Apr 26
JAXA confirms first ever crater made on asteroid
Japan's space agency has confirmed that its Hayabusa2 space probe has succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of an asteroid, the world's first attempt to study its interior. (NHK)
Apr 26
Carlos Ghosn released from jail, but separated from wife
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of jail on Thursday night after the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to reverse its decision to grant bail. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Tokyo displays drawing of rat thought to be work of Banksy
Tokyo on Thursday displayed a drawing thought to be the work of Banksy, as the city's governor urged the famous and mysterious street artist to get in touch. (Japan Today)
Apr 26
Japan convenience store chains now more flexible about operating hours
Convenience store operators released actions plans Thursday to address acute labor shortages, suggesting they have become more flexible about operating hours. (Japan Times)