Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly breaking into the office of a cemetery in Mikasa City and stealing items, reports Fuji News Network
Early on April 24, Tetsuya Yamauchi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a crowbar to smash a glass door in gaining access to the office. He then stuffed beads, bracelets and other small items valued in his pockets.
In security camera footage, Yamauchi is shown casually strolling around the interior of the office. During the perusal, he overlooks a high-priced gem on a counter and instead opts to stack about 40 cans of beer and coffee from a refrigerator into a cardboard box.
The total value of the items taken was around 60,000 yen. During questioning, Yamauchi admitted to the allegations, police said.
A female police officer resigned Friday after it was revealed that she’d been driving patrol cars around the city of Kawagoe since November despite the fact she didn’t have a driving license. (Japan Times)
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for riding his motorbike through a red traffic light escaped from police despite being handcuffed but turned himself five hours later in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of hostesses over the alleged theft of the wallet of a drunk pedestrian in the Ueno entertainment area of Taito Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)