Japan's first museum of folklore monsters opened Friday in Hiroshima Prefecture, allowing visitors to get immersed in a strange world of yokai through historical artifacts and interactive digital installations.
The Miyoshi Mononoke Museum, or formally Yumoto Koichi Memorial Japan Yokai Museum, opened in the city of Miyoshi after Koichi Yumoto, a 68-year-old ethnologist and yokai researcher in Tokyo, donated some 5,000 items from his collection in 2016.
The western Japan city is known as the setting for "Ino Mononoke Roku," a famous folk tale from the Edo Period (1603-1868). The story tells of a 16-year-old boy's 30 days of confronting yokai monsters.
The museum displays about 160 items from Yumoto's collection, which includes a scroll painting of the famous folk tale and crafts.
Two knives were found at the classroom desk of Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito, with security camera footage showing a man had trespassed on the grounds of his Tokyo junior high school, police said Saturday.
An unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday started Saturday in Japan ahead of the imperial succession, with bullet train stations, airports and expressways crowded with travelers heading to their hometowns, major cities and overseas destinations.
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession.
Japan's second-largest opposition Democratic Party for the People absorbed Friday a smaller opposition party in an attempt to expand its strength ahead of an upper house election this summer.
A female police officer resigned Friday after it was revealed that she'd been driving patrol cars around the city of Kawagoe since November despite the fact she didn't have a driving license.
As most Japanese eagerly await the annual Golden Week holiday that begins on Saturday, small business owners are scrambling to figure out how to survive the longer-than-usual break as many banks and financial services will be shuttered for 10 days.