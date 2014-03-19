Immigration Services Agency to toughen Japanese-language school standards
Japan Times -- Apr 28
The Immigration Services Agency plans to strengthen its eligibility standards for Japanese-language schools, it was learned Saturday.

The move comes as Japanese-language schools have been under fire for accepting many foreign students whose purpose is to work in Japan.

The number of Japanese-language schools recognized by the government grew 1.6 times over the past five years to 749 as of April 2.

The government late last year outlined plans to improve the quality of Japanese-language schools as part of efforts to bring in more foreign workers to the country.

Under the agency’s plan, the requirement for the average student attendance rate would be revised from the current 50 percent or more in a month to 70 percent or more in a period of seven months. Schools failing to meet the requirement would not be allowed to accept foreign students.

In addition, 70 percent or more of students who complete courses would have to proceed to universities or to certify through outside tests that their Japanese-language ability is above daily conversation levels. Schools failing to meet the threshold for three consecutive years would not be able to accept foreign students.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 28
Immigration Services Agency to toughen Japanese-language school standards
The Immigration Services Agency plans to strengthen its eligibility standards for Japanese-language schools, it was learned Saturday. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japan grants 1st working visa under new system to 2 Cambodians
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women. (Kyodo)
Apr 24
Stubbed out: Japanese university stops hiring smoking professors
A Japanese university has stopped hiring professors and teachers who light up, officials said Tuesday, as the nation steps up an anti-smoking campaign ahead of the 2020 Olympics. (Japan Today)
Apr 18
'Breaking Bad'? Shikoku professor allegedly instructed students to produce MDMA
A pharmaceutical science professor at a university in Shikoku was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly instructing his students to produce the synthetic drug MDMA without a permit, the university said Tuesday, in an echo of hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” (Japan Times)
Apr 17
English level at Japan's secondary schools falls short of gov't target
The English-language ability of students at Japanese public secondary schools fell short of the government's target in the 2018 academic year through March, despite a slight improvement from a year earlier, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
High school girl skirt lengths and hair fashions once again in a flux
As Japan finds itself on the cusp of a new imperial reign -- to be named Reiwa, according to the government's announcement on April 1 -- the nation's collective eyes briefly turned upwards, in the direction of the over 1,200 years of continuous, uninterrupted generations of Japan's imperial family. (Japan Today)
Apr 14
Tests for new Japan visa status held in Manila
Job-seekers in the Philippines have taken tests for a new visa status in Japan that aims to increase the number of foreign workers in the country. (NHK)
Apr 13
Japan's working age population hits record low
Latest data show that Japanese society continues to gray, with the percentage of the population of working age tying a record low. (NHK)
Apr 13
After university loses contact with hundreds of foreign students, Japan plans penalties for schools
The government plans to penalize universities with many foreign students whose whereabouts are unknown, it was revealed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Alarm bells sound over 'outings' in Japan's LGBT community
People having their sexual orientation or gender identity revealed without their consent has become a deepening problem in Japan, a country known for its culture in which the "nail that sticks out gets hammered down." (Kyodo)