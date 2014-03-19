Body of 7-year-old boy found floating in sea
Japan Today -- Apr 29
The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, a passerby spotted the body near a sea wall at around 8 a.m. and notified police, Fuji TV reported. The boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body which was fully clothed and that it appeared the boy drowned.

The boy’s mother had noticed he was missing when she got up and called police.

Police believe the boy might have been walking or running along the edge of the pier when he fell into the water.

鹿児島県霧島市の港で7歳の男の子が海に浮いているのが見つかり、死亡が確認されました。　警察によりますと、28日午前8時すぎ、霧島市の隼人港で「子どもが浮いている」と通行人から110番通報がありました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 29
Body of 7-year-old boy found floating in sea
The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning. (Japan Today)
Apr 29
Woman in her 70s drives car onto train tracks
A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
Knives found near Prince Hisahito's desk at Tokyo school
Two knives were found at the classroom desk of Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito, with security camera footage showing a man had trespassed on the grounds of his Tokyo junior high school, police said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
No. of travelers to reach record high as 10-day Golden Week holiday begins
An unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday started Saturday in Japan ahead of the imperial succession, with bullet train stations, airports and expressways crowded with travelers heading to their hometowns, major cities and overseas destinations. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
Japan's hospitals scramble to secure doctors during 10-day Golden Week
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Emperor Akihito performs last official duty outside Imperial Palace ahead of abdication
Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japan grants 1st working visa under new system to 2 Cambodians
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women. (Kyodo)
Apr 26
JAXA confirms first ever crater made on asteroid
Japan's space agency has confirmed that its Hayabusa2 space probe has succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of an asteroid, the world's first attempt to study its interior. (NHK)
Apr 26
Carlos Ghosn released from jail, but separated from wife
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of jail on Thursday night after the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to reverse its decision to grant bail. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Tokyo displays drawing of rat thought to be work of Banksy
Tokyo on Thursday displayed a drawing thought to be the work of Banksy, as the city's governor urged the famous and mysterious street artist to get in touch. (Japan Today)