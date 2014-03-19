Burned by bitcoin -- Son's misadventure tells wider story
Nikkei -- Apr 29
Masayoshi Son is often called Japan's Warren Buffett. It is a useful comparison as the SoftBank billionaire scours the globe for value investments, and, as with Buffett, some of his choices leave observers perplexed.

News that Son lost $130 million of personal money on bitcoin is now Exhibit A of this phenomenon. As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, the Sage of Tokyo bought the digital currency in late 2017 just as it was peaking near $20,000. He then reportedly dumped bitcoin in early 2018 as prices nose-dived (since then it has recovered to about $5,100).

The story raised a couple of intriguing questions. Who, for example, leaked this embarrassing loss and why? It comes, after all, as investors question the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund's bets on Uber, WeWork and other potentially overvalued Silicon Valley unicorns.

The bigger quandary is how a savvy investor who says "I think I'm better than others at sniffing out things that will bear fruit in 10 or 20 years, while they're still at the seed stage" got caught up in cryptocurrency mania?

The answer may have more to do with bitcoin than Son. It is an asset that can seem more pyramid scheme than store of value.

Son is in risk-on mode. The Buffett-like halo investors bestow on him stems from his $20 million bet on an obscure Chinese startup in 2000. The juggernaut that Son helped finance was Alibaba, and his investment was worth $50 billion when that company went public in 2014.

The SoftBank founder is trying to strike gold again. His giant wagers on ride-hailing startups like Southeast Asia's Grab and America's Uber seem part of a strategy of hope. Son needs another big win to keep the Saudi benefactors, who back his funds, happy and writing those multibillion-dollar checks.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Apr 29
Burned by bitcoin -- Son's misadventure tells wider story
Masayoshi Son is often called Japan's Warren Buffett. It is a useful comparison as the SoftBank billionaire scours the globe for value investments, and, as with Buffett, some of his choices leave observers perplexed. (Nikkei)
Apr 27
Golden Week holiday lacks luster for small businesses
As most Japanese eagerly await the annual Golden Week holiday that begins on Saturday, small business owners are scrambling to figure out how to survive the longer-than-usual break as many banks and financial services will be shuttered for 10 days. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Carlos Ghosn released from jail, but separated from wife
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of jail on Thursday night after the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to reverse its decision to grant bail. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Japan convenience store chains now more flexible about operating hours
Convenience store operators released actions plans Thursday to address acute labor shortages, suggesting they have become more flexible about operating hours. (Japan Times)
Apr 26
BOJ vows to keep rates super-low for at least a year, and trims Japan growth and inflation forecasts
The Bank of Japan told investors it would keep interest rates at superlow levels for at least one more year, indicating a time scale for anticipated rate stability for the first time and seeking to dispel uncertainty over its commitment to ultraloose policies as the economy comes under fresh pressures. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
Japan's 10-day break to fete new emperor may breathe life into economy
Japan's unprecedented 10-day holiday to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement is expected to give the sluggish economy at least a short-term boost. (Japan Today)
Apr 24
Fukushima agricultural exports bounce back from nuclear disaster to hit record high
Exports of agricultural products produced in Fukushima Prefecture rose about 2 percent in fiscal 2018 to a record 217.8 tons, according to the prefectural government. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
Tokyo-based developer of laundry-folding robot files for bankruptcy
A Tokyo-based developer of a laundry-folding robot filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday due to financial difficulties. (Japan Times)
Apr 23
Ghosn's lawyers request bail following indictment
Defense lawyers for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to grant him bail. (NHK)
Apr 20
Agreement made to clarify eel distribution
An agreement has been reached at an international conference on managing Japanese eel resources to more effectively clarify the distribution routes of young eels. (NHK)