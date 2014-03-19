A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night.

According to police, the woman came to a crossing on the Seibu Shinjuku Line between Numabukuro and Nogata stations at around 10:15 p.m. and then turned her car onto the tracks and drove east, Fuji TV reported.

She drove for about 100 meters before stopping. The driver of an oncoming train spotted the car and applied the emergency brake, stopping the train about 10 meters in front of the car.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

The woman, who lives in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, told police she was on her way home when she got lost and became confused when she got on the crossing. The right front tire on her car suffered a puncture on the train tracks and she was unable to move the vehicle.

27日夜、東京・中野区で西武新宿線の線路内に70代女性の運転する車が誤って侵入しました。走行していた電車は車の10メートル手前で緊急停止しました。 午後10時15分ごろ、西武新宿線の沼袋駅と野方駅の間で運転士が線路内に止まっている車を見つけ、電車を緊急停止させました。