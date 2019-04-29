Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito.
The police say they arrested 56-year-old Kaoru Hasegawa on Monday in Hiratsuka City, west of Tokyo, on suspicion of trespassing at the school. They say he admits the charge.
Last Friday, two knives attached to a stick were found on the prince's desk at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. The prince is a student at the school.
The police say surveillance cameras captured images of a man in a bluish work suit and wearing a helmet. He reportedly entered the school posing as a construction worker.
Surveillance cameras at a subway station also captured an image of a man fitting the description. Investigators had been on the lookout for him. They will now try to determine his motive.
VIDEO
秋篠宮ご夫妻の長男・悠仁さまの中学校の机に刃物が置かれているのが見つかった事件で、警視庁は56歳の男を建造物侵入の疑いで逮捕しました。 職業不詳の自称・長谷川薫容疑者は26日午前11時ごろ、東京・文京区のお茶の水女子大学付属中学校の敷地内に侵入した疑いが持たれています。
Apr 30
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito.
(NHK)
Apr 30
US President Donald Trump hopes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will work to reduce US trade deficit with Japan. He says he thinks Abe "will be fair."
(NHK)
Apr 30
A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.
(Japan Today)
Apr 29
The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.
(Japan Today)
Apr 29
A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night.
(Japan Today)
Apr 28
An unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday started Saturday in Japan ahead of the imperial succession, with bullet train stations, airports and expressways crowded with travelers heading to their hometowns, major cities and overseas destinations.
(Japan Today)
Apr 28
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession.
(Japan Times)
Apr 27
Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week.
(Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women.
(Kyodo)
Apr 26
Japan's space agency has confirmed that its Hayabusa2 space probe has succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of an asteroid, the world's first attempt to study its interior.
(NHK)