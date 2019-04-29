Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito.

The police say they arrested 56-year-old Kaoru Hasegawa on Monday in Hiratsuka City, west of Tokyo, on suspicion of trespassing at the school. They say he admits the charge.

Last Friday, two knives attached to a stick were found on the prince's desk at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. The prince is a student at the school.

The police say surveillance cameras captured images of a man in a bluish work suit and wearing a helmet. He reportedly entered the school posing as a construction worker.

Surveillance cameras at a subway station also captured an image of a man fitting the description. Investigators had been on the lookout for him. They will now try to determine his motive.

秋篠宮ご夫妻の長男・悠仁さまの中学校の机に刃物が置かれているのが見つかった事件で、警視庁は56歳の男を建造物侵入の疑いで逮捕しました。 職業不詳の自称・長谷川薫容疑者は26日午前11時ごろ、東京・文京区のお茶の水女子大学付属中学校の敷地内に侵入した疑いが持たれています。