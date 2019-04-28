US President Donald Trump hopes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will work to reduce US trade deficit with Japan. He says he thinks Abe "will be fair."

Trump was speaking at a rally in the state of Wisconsin on Saturday.

Trump said Japan exports cars with low tariffs to the United States, but does not buy agricultural products his country wants to export.

He said the US has been losing tens of billions of dollars to Japan and other countries for many decades.

Trump said Abe is one of his friends, but that Tokyo and Washington must do something to reduce the US trade deficit.

The two leaders met in the White House the previous day and agreed to speed up a round of bilateral trade talks.