Man arrested for molesting woman in Kumamoto arcade
Japan Today -- Apr 30
Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade.

According to police, the suspect, Kentaro Ikeda, who works for the Nagasaki City government, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and groped the woman on impulse, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. The woman, who told police she did not know Ikeda, said he came up behind her as she was walking through the arcade in Chuo Ward and grabbed her breasts.

Ikeda told police he had come to Kumamoto for some fun with friends for the Golden Week holidays.

鹿児島県出水市で女子中学生が頭から血を流して路上に倒れていた事件で、警察は26日夜、熊本県に住む23歳の男を逮捕しました。　警察によりますと、熊本県津奈木町の養鶏作業員・長浜雄介容疑者は午前、出水市の路上で女子中学生を襲ってけがをさせるなどした疑いが持たれています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 30
Police arrest man over knives on prince's desk
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito. (NHK)
Apr 30
Man arrested for molesting woman in Kumamoto arcade
Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
77-year-old woman on moped injured by rope stretched across road
A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning. (Japan Today)
Apr 29
Body of 7-year-old boy found floating in sea
The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning. (Japan Today)
Apr 29
Woman in her 70s drives car onto train tracks
A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
Knives found near Prince Hisahito's desk at Tokyo school
Two knives were found at the classroom desk of Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito, with security camera footage showing a man had trespassed on the grounds of his Tokyo junior high school, police said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Apr 27
Emperor Akihito performs last official duty outside Imperial Palace ahead of abdication
Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week. (Japan Times)
Apr 26
Carlos Ghosn released from jail, but separated from wife
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of jail on Thursday night after the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to reverse its decision to grant bail. (Nikkei)
Apr 26
Tokyo displays drawing of rat thought to be work of Banksy
Tokyo on Thursday displayed a drawing thought to be the work of Banksy, as the city's governor urged the famous and mysterious street artist to get in touch. (Japan Today)
Apr 25
Diet passes bill to pay Y3.2 million each to victims forcibly sterilized under Japan's eugenics law
The Diet enacted legislation Wednesday to pay ¥3.2 million in state compensation to each person who underwent forced sterilization under the nation’s now-defunct eugenics law. (Japan Times)