Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade.

According to police, the suspect, Kentaro Ikeda, who works for the Nagasaki City government, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and groped the woman on impulse, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. The woman, who told police she did not know Ikeda, said he came up behind her as she was walking through the arcade in Chuo Ward and grabbed her breasts.

Ikeda told police he had come to Kumamoto for some fun with friends for the Golden Week holidays.

鹿児島県出水市で女子中学生が頭から血を流して路上に倒れていた事件で、警察は26日夜、熊本県に住む23歳の男を逮捕しました。 警察によりますと、熊本県津奈木町の養鶏作業員・長浜雄介容疑者は午前、出水市の路上で女子中学生を襲ってけがをさせるなどした疑いが持たれています。