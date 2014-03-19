A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The woman, who was delivering newspapers, was riding along the six-meter-wide road when she ran into the rope, which was 60 cms above the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman broke her leg in the fall as the moped toppled over.
Police said one end of the rope was attached to a steel column in the parking lot of a supermarket, where it is used each night after closing hours. The other end was attached to a barber shop pole across the road.
An unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday started Saturday in Japan ahead of the imperial succession, with bullet train stations, airports and expressways crowded with travelers heading to their hometowns, major cities and overseas destinations.
(Japan Today)
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession.
(Japan Times)