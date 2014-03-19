A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The woman, who was delivering newspapers, was riding along the six-meter-wide road when she ran into the rope, which was 60 cms above the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman broke her leg in the fall as the moped toppled over.

Police said one end of the rope was attached to a steel column in the parking lot of a supermarket, where it is used each night after closing hours. The other end was attached to a barber shop pole across the road.

道路に張られたロープに引っ掛かって大けがです。 29日午前2時半ごろ、大阪府寝屋川市で新聞配達のアルバイトをしている77歳の女性が原付きバイクに乗っていたところ、道路に張られていたナイロン製のロープに引っ掛かって転倒しました。女性は左脚や腰などの骨を折る重傷を負いました。