77-year-old woman on moped injured by rope stretched across road
Japan Today -- Apr 30
A 77-year-old woman riding a moped was injured after she was knocked off the bike by a nylon rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. The woman, who was delivering newspapers, was riding along the six-meter-wide road when she ran into the rope, which was 60 cms above the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman broke her leg in the fall as the moped toppled over.

Police said one end of the rope was attached to a steel column in the parking lot of a supermarket, where it is used each night after closing hours. The other end was attached to a barber shop pole across the road.

道路に張られたロープに引っ掛かって大けがです。　29日午前2時半ごろ、大阪府寝屋川市で新聞配達のアルバイトをしている77歳の女性が原付きバイクに乗っていたところ、道路に張られていたナイロン製のロープに引っ掛かって転倒しました。女性は左脚や腰などの骨を折る重傷を負いました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 30
Police arrest man over knives on prince's desk
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito. (NHK)
Apr 30
Trump expects 'fair' trade with Japan
US President Donald Trump hopes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will work to reduce US trade deficit with Japan. He says he thinks Abe "will be fair." (NHK)
Apr 30
Apr 29
Body of 7-year-old boy found floating in sea
The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning. (Japan Today)
Apr 29
Woman in her 70s drives car onto train tracks
A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
No. of travelers to reach record high as 10-day Golden Week holiday begins
An unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday started Saturday in Japan ahead of the imperial succession, with bullet train stations, airports and expressways crowded with travelers heading to their hometowns, major cities and overseas destinations. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
Japan's hospitals scramble to secure doctors during 10-day Golden Week
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Emperor Akihito performs last official duty outside Imperial Palace ahead of abdication
Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japan grants 1st working visa under new system to 2 Cambodians
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women. (Kyodo)
Apr 26
JAXA confirms first ever crater made on asteroid
Japan's space agency has confirmed that its Hayabusa2 space probe has succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of an asteroid, the world's first attempt to study its interior. (NHK)