A 56-year-old man has admitted to leaving knives on the desk of Prince Hisahito at a junior high school in Tokyo, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The man, who identified himself as Kaoru Hasegawa after his arrest on Monday, is suspected of cutting some of the electric wiring connected to the surveillance camera system to avoid being recorded when intruding into the school, the sources also said.

Pruning shears were discovered on the premises of Ochanomizu University after two knives were found on the 12-year-old prince's classroom desk in its affiliate junior high school around 11 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The police believe Hasegawa avoided the university's main gate when he entered the junior school.

The discovery of the knives occurred ahead of the abdication of 85-year-old Emperor Akihito on Tuesday and the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito the following day.

The imperial succession promoted Prince Hisahito, the son of Prince Fumihito -- the younger brother of Crown Prince Naruhito -- to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

When the two knives were left in the classroom, Prince Hisahito, who began at the school this month, was attending a class outdoors.

According to the police, footage from surveillance cameras shows a man, believed to be Hasegawa, walking past the main gate of the university around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and near the junior high school 20 minutes later.

A man, also believed to be the suspect, did use the main gate to leave the campus around 11:10 a.m., they said, adding a person resembling him was seen at nearby Myogadani Station on the Tokyo Metro subway network.

秋篠宮ご夫妻の長男・悠仁さまの中学校の机に刃物が置かれているのが見つかって職業不詳の自称・長谷川薫容疑者（56）が逮捕された事件で、学校の門に設置されていた一部の防犯カメラのコードが刃物で切断されていたことが新たにわかった。