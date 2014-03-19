Free Wi-Fi now available at all shinkansen bullet train stations in Japan
Kyodo -- May 01
Free Wi-Fi has become available at all 108 shinkansen bullet train stations in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, data from the transport ministry showed Tuesday.

Railway companies operating the bullet train services also plan to complete the installation of free wireless networks on trains on eight of their nine shinkansen lines before the Summer Games.

Wi-Fi networks will be installed on the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Akita, Yamagata, Hokuriku, Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines by March 2020.

A similar service on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line will start sometime after April 2020.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
May 01
Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne
It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion. (NHK)
May 01
Saitama: Police nab man after 22 sickened by pepper spray at mall
Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 47-year-old man after more than 20 persons were sickened by pepper spray at a mall in Koshigaya City on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
Imperial couple to relocate in Tokyo after abdication
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will vacate the Imperial Palace some time after Tuesday’s abdication to make way for the new emperor and his family, handing over their public duties and looking forward to leisurely days. (Japan Times)
May 01
May 01
Suspect admits to leaving knives on prince's classroom desk
A 56-year-old man has admitted to leaving knives on the desk of Prince Hisahito at a junior high school in Tokyo, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
May 01
Osaka: Boy, 16, arrested over fatal beating of grandfather
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
New ozeki Takakeisho takes his place among elite
Takakeisho's name was officially placed among the sumo elite on Tuesday when the rankings for next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, the first of the Reiwa era, were released by the Japan Sumo Association. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Emperor thanks people for support
Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate, bringing the three-decade-long Heisei era to a close. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
Apr 30
Police arrest man over knives on prince's desk
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito. (NHK)
Apr 30
Trump expects 'fair' trade with Japan
US President Donald Trump hopes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will work to reduce US trade deficit with Japan. He says he thinks Abe "will be fair." (NHK)