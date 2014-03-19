Osaka: Boy, 16, arrested over fatal beating of grandfather
tokyoreporter.com -- May 01
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System

At around 5:30 p.m. on April 25, the boy, a high school student, is alleged to have repeatedly beaten his grandfather, 75, during an argument.

After the incident, the boy tipped off emergency services. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He was later confirmed dead, according to police.

The results of an autopsy conducted on the grandfather revealed that he died as a result of suffocation brought about by a broken rib that damaged one of his lungs.

The boy lives with his grandfather and mother. The incident took place while the boy was cleaning his grandfather’s room.

After the boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, he admitted to the allegations. “My grandfather was nagging me,” the boy told police. “and I blew my top.”

News source: tokyoreporter.com
