A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said.

The discovery came as a series of ceremonies took place in Tokyo at the Imperial Palace for the ascension of Emperor Naruhito following Tuesday’s abdication of his father, the Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

The man was found dead at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji, where imperial family members — including the great-grandfather and grandfather of Emperor Naruhito — are buried.

A crossbow bolt was embedded in the man’s body and a crossbow was found nearby, according to police. The body was in a closed area surrounded by fences where construction work has been underway.

昭和天皇の陵墓がある東京・八王子市の武蔵陵墓地で男性の遺体が見つかりました。胸にはボウガンの矢のようなものが刺さっていて、現場の状況から警視庁は自殺の可能性が高いとみて調べています。