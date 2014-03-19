A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said.
The discovery came as a series of ceremonies took place in Tokyo at the Imperial Palace for the ascension of Emperor Naruhito following Tuesday’s abdication of his father, the Emperor Emeritus Akihito.
The man was found dead at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji, where imperial family members — including the great-grandfather and grandfather of Emperor Naruhito — are buried.
A crossbow bolt was embedded in the man’s body and a crossbow was found nearby, according to police. The body was in a closed area surrounded by fences where construction work has been underway.
It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion.
(NHK)
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will vacate the Imperial Palace some time after Tuesday’s abdication to make way for the new emperor and his family, handing over their public duties and looking forward to leisurely days.
(Japan Times)
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (tokyoreporter.com)