Empress Masako wore a long white dress and a tiara Wednesday as she stood by her husband Emperor Naruhito, who delivered his first speech before representatives of the public in a ceremony to mark his ascension to the throne.

The empress, 55, donned a floor-length white V-neck dress with short sleeves, a tiara and necklace. She also wore elbow-length white gloves and a red-trimmed yellow sash.

The 59-year-old emperor, who ascended the throne following Tuesday's abdication by his 85-year-old father former Emperor Akihito, stood on the dais, wearing a black tailcoat, white tie and a number of decorations that mark his status. He also wore a red sash beneath the jacket.

Members of the imperial family stood on both sides below the platform.