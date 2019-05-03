It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion.
(NHK)
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will vacate the Imperial Palace some time after Tuesday’s abdication to make way for the new emperor and his family, handing over their public duties and looking forward to leisurely days.
(Japan Times)
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (tokyoreporter.com)