Suspected drones found flying in Tokyo
NHK -- May 03
Japanese investigative sources say unidentified objects suspected to be drones have been spotted above several places in Tokyo, including an area near the Imperial Palace.

The sources say the objects were observed flying between about 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday local time. They say the objects were moving while flashing red and white lights.

Japanese law prohibits operating drones over crowded urban areas, airports, and important facilities such as the Imperial Palace.

Police are investigating why the objects were being flown.

2日夜、東京・千代田区の皇居周辺などでドローンとみられる飛行物体の目撃情報が相次ぎ、警視庁が確認を急いでいます。　午後9時半すぎの六本木の情報カメラの映像では、ドローンのように動く光る物体が映っています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
