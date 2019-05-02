ASEAN plus 3 to add yen and yuan to swap program
NHK -- May 03
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the ASEAN states, along with Japan, China, and South Korea say they will discuss a plan to incorporate Japanese and Chinese currencies in a swap program to ensure financial stability in the region.

The program currently allows the central banks of member countries to exchange US dollars in the event of an economic crisis.

The financial leaders met in Fiji on Thursday ahead of the Asian Development Bank's annual conference. Japan was represented by Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

In a joint statement issued following the meeting, the financial leaders said it's inevitable that growing protectionism will have an impact on the Asian economy.

US-China trade friction was apparently on their minds.

But the officials predict the region will recovery steadily.

They stated that they are determined to support a rules-based multilateral trading system, and what they call "open regionalism," while they continue to fight protectionism.

They also announced that they will start discussing a plan to expand the current multilateral program, which allows member countries to exchange US dollars in the event of a financial crisis.

Under the plan, Japanese and Chinese currencies will be included in the basket of currencies that will be made available during a crisis.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
May 03
ASEAN plus 3 to add yen and yuan to swap program
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the ASEAN states, along with Japan, China, and South Korea say they will discuss a plan to incorporate Japanese and Chinese currencies in a swap program to ensure financial stability in the region. (NHK)
Mar 26
Nikkei marks biggest fall this year
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average saw its biggest fall of 2019. The drop followed a plunge on Friday on Wall Street that came amid new worries of an economic slowdown. (NHK)
Mar 20
Japan at risk of deflation as US trade wars and Brexit uncertainty impact value of yen
As trade talks between Japan and the US look likely to start soon, and the price of oil drops in Japan, the value of the Yen is increasingly under threat of deflation. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 20
Tourist boom sees Japan's urban land prices rise for first time in 27 years
The average price of all types of land in urban areas rose last year for the first time since 1992 as the growing influx of foreign tourists rejuvenated real estate investment, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Mar 19
Japan to say economy is still in recovery in March report
The Japanese economy will likely once again be assessed as "recovering at a moderate pace" in the government's monthly report due out Wednesday, which also will note potential risks from overseas economies. (Nikkei)
Mar 16
Japan enacts wage protections ahead of foreign worker influx
Japan will tighten oversight of pay for foreign employees through ordinances issued Friday, aiming to address major concerns over working conditions as the country prepares to accept more labor from abroad starting next month. (Nikkei)
Mar 09
Has monetary easing run its course?
Since the 2008 global financial crisis, expansionary monetary policy has been the order of the day in most of the major advanced economies. (Japan Times)
Mar 08
No Japan-wide minimum wage planned to tackle urban-rural gap ahead of foreign influx, says Suga
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied a media report Thursday that the government is considering introducing a minimum wage for specific industrial sectors that would apply to workers nationwide, regardless of where they live. (Japan Times)
Mar 04
Flat-line: Japan inflation barometer points to zero price growth by summer
The inflation outlook is looking dismal for the Bank of Japan as cheaper oil and falling mobile phone charges threaten to push price growth toward zero by mid-summer. (Japan Times)
Mar 02
Japan tax burden to remain high
Japanese employees and companies are expected to continue shouldering a relatively high ratio of taxes to income. Officials say that on average, 42.8 percent of income will go to taxes and social welfare premiums in fiscal 2019. (NHK)