A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning.

Interstellar Technologies, based in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, developed and produced the 10 meter long rocket with a diameter of 50 centimeters.

The company said the rocket successfully rose to an altitude of 100 kilometers. It is the first private firm in Japan to launch a rocket into space.

The development of rocketry in Japan has been led by JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is a government organization.

ホリエモンこと堀江貴文さんらが出資する民間ロケットが4日午前5時45分に打ち上げられました。