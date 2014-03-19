Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday.
According to police, the two men and two women were Chinese patrons who had come to the karaoke bar near JR Ikebukuro Station in the afternoon. At around 4 p.m., a gang of nine men, described by witnesses as being “Asian foreigners,” came in and attacked the two men with beer bottles, Fuji TV reported. The gang then fled.
Police said the two injured men suffered injuries to their legs and necks and were in a stable condition in hospital.
VIDEO
男らはカラオケをしていた男女6人の部屋に乱入し、暴行したということです。 警視庁によりますと、3日午後4時前に東京・西池袋のカラオケ店で、カラオケをしていた中国人の男女6人の部屋に面識のない中国人とみられる男9人ほどが乱入しました。
May 04
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning.
(NHK)
May 04
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force.
(Japan Today)
May 04
Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday.
(Japan Today)
May 03
Japanese investigative sources say unidentified objects suspected to be drones have been spotted above several places in Tokyo, including an area near the Imperial Palace.
(NHK)
May 02
A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said.
(Japan Times)
May 01
Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 47-year-old man after more than 20 persons were sickened by pepper spray at a mall in Koshigaya City on Monday, reports NHK
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
A 56-year-old man has admitted to leaving knives on the desk of Prince Hisahito at a junior high school in Tokyo, investigative sources said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Apr 30
Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate, bringing the three-decade-long Heisei era to a close. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the Imperial Palace.
(NHK)
Apr 30
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito.
(NHK)
Apr 30
Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade.
(Japan Today)