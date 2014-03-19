Mount Aso belches smoke over Kyushu in first eruption since mid-April
Japan Times -- May 04
A small eruption on Mount Aso shot smoke as high as 1,600 meters over Kyushu on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption in Kumamoto Prefecture was the first since the small eruptions on April 16 and April 19. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The latest one occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, the agency said.

The volcanic alert level for Mount Aso remains at 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. This means municipalities have restricted access to areas within 1 km of the crater.

May 04
Japanese venture firm's successful rocket launch
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning. (NHK)
May 04
Abe sticking with goal to seek constitutional amendment on SDF by 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force. (Japan Today)
May 04
Japan mulls amnesty in honor of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
The government is considering granting amnesty to criminals in honor of new Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Kyodo)
May 04
May 03
Suspected drones found flying in Tokyo
Japanese investigative sources say unidentified objects suspected to be drones have been spotted above several places in Tokyo, including an area near the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
May 02
Man apparently kills himself with crossbow at imperial burial site in western Tokyo
A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said. (Japan Times)
May 01
Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne
It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion. (NHK)
May 01
Imperial couple to relocate in Tokyo after abdication
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will vacate the Imperial Palace some time after Tuesday’s abdication to make way for the new emperor and his family, handing over their public duties and looking forward to leisurely days. (Japan Times)
May 01
Suspect admits to leaving knives on prince's classroom desk
A 56-year-old man has admitted to leaving knives on the desk of Prince Hisahito at a junior high school in Tokyo, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
May 01
Osaka: Boy, 16, arrested over fatal beating of grandfather
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (tokyoreporter.com)