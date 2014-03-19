Long traffic jams and packed bullet trains: Travelers return to Tokyo after Golden Week
Japan Times -- May 06
The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo from the extra-long Golden Week holiday grew Sunday, with traffic jams over 30 km long seen on some parts of expressways, and major airports and railway stations reporting massive crowds.

With people returning to work on Tuesday after the unprecedented 10-day national holiday, bullet trains were full of passengers.

Japan Road Traffic Information Center reported traffic jams of more than 30 km around the Takasaka rest area in Saitama Prefecture, and 20 km around Joban Kashiwa interchange in Chiba Prefecture.

This year’s holiday was specially extended to 10 days to celebrate the imperial succession. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father became the first Japanese monarch in 202 years to abdicate.

連休を行楽地などで過ごした人たちのUターンラッシュは5日にピークを迎えています。　現在の中央道元八王子バス停付近の映像です。車の量はそれほど多くありません。現時点で目立った渋滞はないということです。渋滞は夕方から各高速道路の上りで起こる見通しです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 06
May 05
Child population drops for 38 straight years
May 5 is Children's Day in Japan. But the number of children in the country has declined for 38 straight years since 1982, and is now at an all-time-low. (NHK)
May 05
New Emperor greets 140,000 people
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has made his first remarks in front of the public since ascending the throne earlier this week. (NHK)
May 04
Japanese venture firm's successful rocket launch
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning. (NHK)
May 04
Abe sticking with goal to seek constitutional amendment on SDF by 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force. (Japan Today)
May 04
Japan mulls amnesty in honor of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
The government is considering granting amnesty to criminals in honor of new Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Kyodo)
May 04
Mount Aso belches smoke over Kyushu in first eruption since mid-April
A small eruption on Mount Aso shot smoke as high as 1,600 meters over Kyushu on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Times)
May 03
Suspected drones found flying in Tokyo
Japanese investigative sources say unidentified objects suspected to be drones have been spotted above several places in Tokyo, including an area near the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
May 02
Man apparently kills himself with crossbow at imperial burial site in western Tokyo
A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said. (Japan Times)
May 01
Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne
It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion. (NHK)