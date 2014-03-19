The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo from the extra-long Golden Week holiday grew Sunday, with traffic jams over 30 km long seen on some parts of expressways, and major airports and railway stations reporting massive crowds.

With people returning to work on Tuesday after the unprecedented 10-day national holiday, bullet trains were full of passengers.

Japan Road Traffic Information Center reported traffic jams of more than 30 km around the Takasaka rest area in Saitama Prefecture, and 20 km around Joban Kashiwa interchange in Chiba Prefecture.

This year’s holiday was specially extended to 10 days to celebrate the imperial succession. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father became the first Japanese monarch in 202 years to abdicate.

連休を行楽地などで過ごした人たちのUターンラッシュは5日にピークを迎えています。 現在の中央道元八王子バス停付近の映像です。車の量はそれほど多くありません。現時点で目立った渋滞はないということです。渋滞は夕方から各高速道路の上りで起こる見通しです。