Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he plans to auction off artworks worth millions of dollars because he has no money.
Maezawa, the founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, said in a Twitter post that he plans to sell several items at a Sotheby's auction in New York on May 16.
The art-loving billionaire attached screenshots of two artworks to the post - an Ed Ruscha painting with an estimate of$2 million-$3 million and an Andy Warhol flowers painting with an estimate of $1.5 million-$2 million.
In response to a user query if the sale was because he has no money, Maezawa replied in a Twitter post on Sunday, "Yes, I never have any money because I always spend it," ending the post with a laughing face emoji.
The publicity-seeking entrepreneur's past spending antics include the $110 million purchase of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and signing up to be the first private passenger taken around the moon by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Tourists visiting Japan often find that paying with a credit card can be a hassle. This is still largely a cash-based economy, despite the fact that the General Credit Card Study of 2016 showed that 84% of the Japanese population owned credit cards. This means that tourists can be taken by surprise when they realize that many small to medium-sized business in the country simply don’t accept payments by card. (newsonjapan.com)
Masayoshi Son is often called Japan's Warren Buffett. It is a useful comparison as the SoftBank billionaire scours the globe for value investments, and, as with Buffett, some of his choices leave observers perplexed. (Nikkei)
As most Japanese eagerly await the annual Golden Week holiday that begins on Saturday, small business owners are scrambling to figure out how to survive the longer-than-usual break as many banks and financial services will be shuttered for 10 days. (Nikkei)
The Bank of Japan told investors it would keep interest rates at superlow levels for at least one more year, indicating a time scale for anticipated rate stability for the first time and seeking to dispel uncertainty over its commitment to ultraloose policies as the economy comes under fresh pressures.
(Japan Times)