Japanese electronics store cleverly disguises its elevator to make it look exactly like a train
soranews24.com -- May 06
Our Japanese-language crack reporter Mr. Sato examined his surroundings warily as soon as he stepped out of the train and into Machida Station in Tokyo.

While he would’ve loved to visit to the nearby Squirrel Garden to see hundreds of cute furry critters, today he was on a mission. He he was here for Bic Camera, a huge electronics chain store that recently opened one of its branches in the connecting Odakyu Department Store.

Seeing nothing out of the ordinary, Mr. Sato strode toward the western exit where elevators would supposedly take him to a shopper’s paradise.

Yet he must have taken a wrong turn despite all the directional signs, for he arrived at another platform with a train just about to leave, right back where he started.

A close inspection revealed that everything was cleverly designed to fool people into thinking it was an actual train: warning labels, lanes to queue in, sliding doors, even the windows offer a peek into convincing scenery. The only detail betraying its true function was the floor indicator displayed on top of the doors.

News source: soranews24.com
MORE NEWS
May 06
Long traffic jams and packed bullet trains: Travelers return to Tokyo after Golden Week
The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo from the extra-long Golden Week holiday grew Sunday, with traffic jams over 30 km long seen on some parts of expressways, and major airports and railway stations reporting massive crowds. (Japan Times)
May 06
Fashion tycoon Maezawa says he is selling valuable paintings because he has no money
Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he plans to auction off artworks worth millions of dollars because he has no money. (Japan Today)
May 06
Man exposes self in train, breaks both legs in fall after fleeing
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
May 06
Japanese electronics store cleverly disguises its elevator to make it look exactly like a train
Our Japanese-language crack reporter Mr. Sato examined his surroundings warily as soon as he stepped out of the train and into Machida Station in Tokyo. (soranews24.com)
May 05
Child population drops for 38 straight years
May 5 is Children's Day in Japan. But the number of children in the country has declined for 38 straight years since 1982, and is now at an all-time-low. (NHK)
May 05
New Emperor greets 140,000 people
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has made his first remarks in front of the public since ascending the throne earlier this week. (NHK)
May 04
Japanese venture firm's successful rocket launch
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning. (NHK)
May 04
Abe sticking with goal to seek constitutional amendment on SDF by 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force. (Japan Today)
May 04
Two men injured in brawl in Tokyo karaoke bar
Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday. (Japan Today)
May 04
Japan mulls amnesty in honor of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
The government is considering granting amnesty to criminals in honor of new Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Kyodo)