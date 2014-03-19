Man exposes self in train, breaks both legs in fall after fleeing
tokyoreporter.com -- May 06
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports

At around 10:30 a.m., the woman screamed after seeing the man, believed to be in his 50s, revealing his genital area inside a carriage of the Keiyo Line in Koto Ward.

Upon the train’s arrival at JR Shin Kiba Station, passengers attempted to hand the man over to station personnel. However, he leaped onto the tracks from the platform.

The suspect then climbed a short fence, but tumbled down the other side, falling 12 meters to a road below.

According to the local fire department, the man suffered two broken legs. He was conscious upon being transported to a local hospital.

When he recovers, police plan to accuse him of indecent exposure.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
