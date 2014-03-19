The 30 Percent Club, founded in Britain, recently launched a Japanese chapter after making a major contribution to boosting female representation on company boards in 13 economies.

The local version of the club aims to achieve 10 percent representation on the boards of 100 major companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2020 and 30 percent representation by 2030.

As of April 23, the chapter had 30 members including such corporate leaders as Shiseido Co. President Masahiko Uotani, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Chairman Takashi Hibino and Hitachi Ltd. President Toshiaki Higashihara.

Companies that have members of the chapter on their staffs will set their own targets and deadlines to increase women on their boards.

The chapter’s members also include executives of institutional investors. Their companies will encourage businesses they invest in to take steps to shore up female representation on their boards.

Furthermore, the chapter will run diverse campaigns in cooperation with government agencies, media organizations and universities.