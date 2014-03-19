The 30 Percent Club, founded in Britain, recently launched a Japanese chapter after making a major contribution to boosting female representation on company boards in 13 economies.
The local version of the club aims to achieve 10 percent representation on the boards of 100 major companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2020 and 30 percent representation by 2030.
As of April 23, the chapter had 30 members including such corporate leaders as Shiseido Co. President Masahiko Uotani, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Chairman Takashi Hibino and Hitachi Ltd. President Toshiaki Higashihara.
Companies that have members of the chapter on their staffs will set their own targets and deadlines to increase women on their boards.
The chapter’s members also include executives of institutional investors. Their companies will encourage businesses they invest in to take steps to shore up female representation on their boards.
Furthermore, the chapter will run diverse campaigns in cooperation with government agencies, media organizations and universities.
Investment by Japanese companies in domestic startups has swelled by more than eight times over the past five years, topping the amount raised through initial public offerings in fiscal 2018, as big businesses scramble to tap fresh sources of innovation. (Nikkei)
Tourists visiting Japan often find that paying with a credit card can be a hassle. This is still largely a cash-based economy, despite the fact that the General Credit Card Study of 2016 showed that 84% of the Japanese population owned credit cards. This means that tourists can be taken by surprise when they realize that many small to medium-sized business in the country simply don’t accept payments by card. (newsonjapan.com)
Masayoshi Son is often called Japan's Warren Buffett. It is a useful comparison as the SoftBank billionaire scours the globe for value investments, and, as with Buffett, some of his choices leave observers perplexed. (Nikkei)
As most Japanese eagerly await the annual Golden Week holiday that begins on Saturday, small business owners are scrambling to figure out how to survive the longer-than-usual break as many banks and financial services will be shuttered for 10 days. (Nikkei)