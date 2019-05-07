Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about their responses to the recent launches of projectiles by North Korea.

Abe later told reporters that the two leaders discussed North Korea in general, and specifically the projectiles launched by the country on Saturday.

He said Japanese and US experts will work together to determine what the North fired.

Abe noted that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at their summit last year to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Abe also said he and Trump believe that the US-North Korea agreement should be swiftly implemented.

Abe added that he would like to arrange a meeting with the North Korean leader, without preconditions, as part of efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet that he and Abe talked about North Korea and trade. The US president described the conversation as "very good."

安倍総理大臣はアメリカのトランプ大統領と電話で会談し、拉致問題の解決に向けて「条件を付けずに金正恩委員長と向き合う」と明言しました。 安倍総理大臣：「（拉致問題解決のために）私自身が金正恩委員長と向き合わなければならない。