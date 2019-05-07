Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about their responses to the recent launches of projectiles by North Korea.
Abe later told reporters that the two leaders discussed North Korea in general, and specifically the projectiles launched by the country on Saturday.
He said Japanese and US experts will work together to determine what the North fired.
Abe noted that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at their summit last year to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
Abe also said he and Trump believe that the US-North Korea agreement should be swiftly implemented.
Abe added that he would like to arrange a meeting with the North Korean leader, without preconditions, as part of efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North.
Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet that he and Abe talked about North Korea and trade. The US president described the conversation as "very good."
安倍総理大臣はアメリカのトランプ大統領と電話で会談し、拉致問題の解決に向けて「条件を付けずに金正恩委員長と向き合う」と明言しました。 安倍総理大臣：「（拉致問題解決のために）私自身が金正恩委員長と向き合わなければならない。
May 07
Anyone who traveled through Terminal 2 at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on April 22, 24 and 26 and is not vaccinated against measles should get to their primary care provider or local immunization clinic, according to a Facebook post by U.S. Forces Japan.
(stripes.com)
May 07
(NHK)
May 07
More than one in 10 houses in Japan don't have anyone living in them, according to a recent survey released by the country's central government.
(stuff.co.nz)
May 06
The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo from the extra-long Golden Week holiday grew Sunday, with traffic jams over 30 km long seen on some parts of expressways, and major airports and railway stations reporting massive crowds.
(Japan Times)
May 05
May 5 is Children's Day in Japan. But the number of children in the country has declined for 38 straight years since 1982, and is now at an all-time-low.
(NHK)
May 05
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has made his first remarks in front of the public since ascending the throne earlier this week.
(NHK)
May 04
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning.
(NHK)
May 04
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force.
(Japan Today)
May 04
The government is considering granting amnesty to criminals in honor of new Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October, sources close to the matter said Friday.
(Kyodo)
May 04
A small eruption on Mount Aso shot smoke as high as 1,600 meters over Kyushu on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Times)