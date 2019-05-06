Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies.

So it’s not every day that a Japanese couple decides to get engaged in the middle of a shopping mall with a flash mob proposal. But that’s exactly what happened on the weekend, when Motonori Kan popped the question to his girlfriend of five years, Emi Miyazaki.

The flash mob broke out in Queen Street Mall in Brisbane, Australia, on 5 May, when dozens of dancers from local dance school Mad Dance House started moving their bodies to the beat of Rihanna’s 2011 hit “We Found Love”. During the performance, Miyazaki was in the crowd to the left of the screen, filming the dancers on her phone, totally unaware that the performance was all for her.

Things change dramatically around three minutes into the performance, when the group parts and Kan appears. This is when the music switches to Ed Sheeran’s slow-paced love song “Thinking Out Loud”, as Kan walks down the aisle to surprise his girlfriend, who doesn’t quite know why he’s there.

Then, after a few quiet words, Kan gets down on one knee, and his reason for being there becomes obvious to Miyazaki, and the crowd of onlookers around them.

Everyone holds their breath in anticipation for a moment, and then Miyazaki holds out her hand to accept the ring, prompting both the dancers and the crowd to erupt in cheers and applause.