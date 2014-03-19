Bay City Rollers coming back to Japan
Japan Today -- May 07
Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month.

Following tours in both Japan and the U.S. in 2018, the band just completed another highly successful tour in the U.S. in April. One music reviewer wrote that this band is ..."playing the songs with passion and fun - the way they were played four decades ago."

With hits such as "Saturday Night," "I Only Want To Be With You," "Rock & Roll Love Letter" and "You Made Me Believe in Magic," the boys from Scotland created a frenzy around the globe. Having sold over 120 million records, the Bay City Rollers captured the hearts of fans all over the world and those fans are still eager for the music! Today, original fans as well as an ever-growing number of new fans are turning up to sing and dance along to this timeless music.

News source: Japan Today
