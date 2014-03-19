Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month.
Following tours in both Japan and the U.S. in 2018, the band just completed another highly successful tour in the U.S. in April. One music reviewer wrote that this band is ..."playing the songs with passion and fun - the way they were played four decades ago."
With hits such as "Saturday Night," "I Only Want To Be With You," "Rock & Roll Love Letter" and "You Made Me Believe in Magic," the boys from Scotland created a frenzy around the globe. Having sold over 120 million records, the Bay City Rollers captured the hearts of fans all over the world and those fans are still eager for the music! Today, original fans as well as an ever-growing number of new fans are turning up to sing and dance along to this timeless music.
Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies. (soranews24.com)
Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month.
(Japan Today)
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Empress Masako wore a long white dress and a tiara Wednesday as she stood by her husband Emperor Naruhito, who delivered his first speech before representatives of the public in a ceremony to mark his ascension to the throne.
(Kyodo)
Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 16-year-old boy over the alleged fatal beating of his grandfather at their residence in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (tokyoreporter.com)