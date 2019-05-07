Japan's new Emperor has performed acts of state stipulated under the Constitution at the Imperial Palace following his ascension to the throne on May 1.

A car carrying Emperor Naruhito drove through the Hanzomon Gate into the palace a little before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He waved through an open window to passersby near the gate.

In the palace, the Emperor carried out the duty of putting his signature and seal on state documents.

The Imperial Household Agency released video of the event. This is for the first time for the agency to make such footage public.

In the video, the Emperor, wearing a suit, writes his signature and affixes his seal after carefully confirming the contents of the documents.

The agency says about 1,000 such documents are sent from the government every year.

Emperor Naruhito was joined by Empress Masako in the palace later on Tuesday to rehearse a ritual in which the couple will pay their respects to Imperial ancestors at three palace sanctuaries the next day.

