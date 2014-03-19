Drone flights reported again near Imperial Palace in Tokyo in wake of ascension
Japan Times -- May 08
Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito.

The flying of drones is banned in central Tokyo. Riot police observed what they thought was a drone flying over the Kitanomaru Garden located just north of the palace at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further reports were made later saying a drone had been spotted flying over Tokyo’s Nagatacho district, where the country’s Diet and the Prime Minister’s Office are located, as well as in the Yotsuya and Roppongi areas of the city, according to the police.

The police searched the areas but failed to track down the pilot. The drone had multiple rotors and flashing lights, they said.

On Thursday night, the police received multiple reports of drones flying near the Imperial Palace and the Akasaka Estate, currently home to Emperor Naruhito and a few other members of the imperial family.

東京・千代田区の皇居のそばの北の丸公園でドローンのようなものが飛んでいるのを機動隊員が目撃しました。その後も複数の報告があり、警視庁が確認を進めています。　6日午後7時半すぎ、千代田区の北の丸公園で警備していた警視庁の機動隊員がドローンのようなものが飛んでいるのを目撃しました。
