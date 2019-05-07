The first baby deer of the new Japanese era of Reiwa has been born at a park in the ancient capital of Nara.

The wild deer that inhabit areas in and around Nara Park are designated a natural treasure by the government. Each year at this time, a local conservation group keeps pregnant does at the "Rokuen" deer shelter in the park to help them safely deliver their young.

On Tuesday morning, a member of the group confirmed the birth of the first fawn of the Reiwa Era.

The female fawn is 54 centimeters long and weighs 3,000 grams.

Reporters were allowed into the shelter to watch the newborn, which was in apparent good health, running around or resting in the shade of a tree.

The conservation group says births will peak toward next month, and about 200 new deer are expected, as in most years.

The baby deer will be shown to the public at the facility starting on June 1.