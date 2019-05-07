First baby deer of Reiwa era born in Nara
NHK -- May 08
The first baby deer of the new Japanese era of Reiwa has been born at a park in the ancient capital of Nara.

The wild deer that inhabit areas in and around Nara Park are designated a natural treasure by the government. Each year at this time, a local conservation group keeps pregnant does at the "Rokuen" deer shelter in the park to help them safely deliver their young.

On Tuesday morning, a member of the group confirmed the birth of the first fawn of the Reiwa Era.

The female fawn is 54 centimeters long and weighs 3,000 grams.

Reporters were allowed into the shelter to watch the newborn, which was in apparent good health, running around or resting in the shade of a tree.

The conservation group says births will peak toward next month, and about 200 new deer are expected, as in most years.

The baby deer will be shown to the public at the facility starting on June 1.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
May 08
New Emperor performs duties in Imperial Palace
Japan's new Emperor has performed acts of state stipulated under the Constitution at the Imperial Palace following his ascension to the throne on May 1. (NHK)
May 08
Chiba: Man, 68, used rubber tube to fatally strangle wife
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the alleged fatal strangulation of his wife at their residence in Ichikawa City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
May 08
First baby deer of Reiwa era born in Nara
The first baby deer of the new Japanese era of Reiwa has been born at a park in the ancient capital of Nara. (NHK)
May 07
Japanese man proposes to girlfriend with huge flash mob in a shopping mall
Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies. (soranews24.com)
May 07
Bay City Rollers coming back to Japan
Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month. (Japan Today)
May 06
Man exposes self in train, breaks both legs in fall after fleeing
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
May 04
Two men injured in brawl in Tokyo karaoke bar
Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday. (Japan Today)
May 02
Man apparently kills himself with crossbow at imperial burial site in western Tokyo
A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said. (Japan Times)
May 02
Empress Masako dons long white dress, tiara at emperor's 1st speech
Empress Masako wore a long white dress and a tiara Wednesday as she stood by her husband Emperor Naruhito, who delivered his first speech before representatives of the public in a ceremony to mark his ascension to the throne. (Kyodo)
May 02
Tochigi: 5 cars catch fire in Don Quijote parking lot
Several cars were damaged by fire in the parking lot of a discount retailer in Nasushiobara City on Sunday, police said, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)